U.S. Marshals Assist in Ketchikan Warrant Arrest

Alaska Native News Apr 21, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers said on Thursday, that they asked the U.S. Marshals Alaska Fugitive Task Force for assistance in locating as well as apprehending a Ketchikan man on Monday.

The AFTF traveled to Ketchikan, and with the AST, located 23-year-old Thomas Shull, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest for MICS IV, DV-Assault IV and Petition to Revoke Probation for MICS IV.

On Wednesday, AFTF located Shull at a Ketchikan residence, and they, along with troopers and Ketchikan police, closed in to make the arrest. When they responded to the location to take Shull into custody, troopers say that he fled into the attic crawlspace and refused to come out. AFTF, AST and KPD also entered the attic, and issued commands to give up. Schull continued to refuse.

Ultimately, authorities tazed Shull and he was taken into custody. He was transported to the Ketchikan Correctional Complex, where he awaits court on the warrants.





