UAF Paramedic Program Coordinator Dies in Parks Highway Collision

Alaska Native News Jul 24, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers responded to the scene at mile 254 of the Parks Highway after receiving a call reporting a two-vehicle collision with at least one fatality at 6:22 pm on Saturday evening.

When troopers, and the Fire Departments from Tri-Valley and McKinley Village arrived at the scene, they found that 31-year-old Justin Yurong, of Fairbanks had died in the incident.

According to the investigation conducted at the scene, Yurong was traveling southbound on the highway at mile 254 in his 2016 Jeep Cherokee, when he crossed over the center-line and impacted a 2016 motor-home traveling northbound.

Yurong, the only occupant in his vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The occupants in the motor-home reported no injuries.

Both vehicles were deemed total losses.

Yurong, a paramedic himself, previously worked in that profession in Yakima. He studied Emergency Health Services at the University of Maryland, and was the Paramedic Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Para-medicine at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.





