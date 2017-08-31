UN Atomic Agency: Iran Complying With Nuclear Deal
Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. Image-IAEA
VIENNA — Iran has complied with limits set on its nuclear activity by the deal it signed with several world powers in 2015, according to a report released Thursday by the United Nations’ atomic agency.
Iran currently holds an 88.4 kg stock of low-enriched uranium, which is far below the 202.8-kg limit set in the nuclear agreement, and Iran’s level of enrichment did not exceed a 3.67 percent cap, the International Atomic Energy Agency report showed.
The report — the third such report since President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January — is confidential, but it was leaked to several news agencies that reported its contents.
Iran also is complying with limits on the amount of heavy water it can stockpile, according to the report. The country is allowed to possess 130 tons of the reactor coolant, but now has about 111 tons.
In the past, Iran has slightly exceeded its limit on heavy water.
According to the report, Iran “has not pursued the construction of the Arak… reactor,” which would allow it to produce weapons-grade plutonium, and it has not enriched uranium above the levels needed for peaceful purposes.
In October, Trump is set to certify to Congress whether Iran is sticking to the rules set forth in the deal.
Trump repeatedly has bashed the deal, calling it “disastrous,” and vowing to get rid of it.
Source: VOA