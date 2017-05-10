Unalakleet Man Arrested in Connection with Thursday ATV Fatality

Alaska Native News May 10, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers announced the arrest of 24-year-old Ransom Bradley III on Manslaughter and DUI in connection with the May 4th death of Kevin Bradley.

According to ASTm Bradley was arrested by Airport Police and Fire at approximately 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

It was at about 5:30 am on Thursday of last week that Unalakleet Troopers were informed of the fatal crash three miles north of the community of Unalakleet. It was determined that RAnsom had been operating a four-wheeler with Kevin as a passenger, when the ATV crashed down the embankment.

When troopers arrived at the crash site, they found Kevin deceased near the crash, Ransom had left the scene and would be found later in an outbuilding in the village.

Ransom is being held on $1,000 bail plus a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian.





