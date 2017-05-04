Unalakleet Man Dies in ATV Crash, AST Investigates

Alaska Native News May 4, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers in Unalakleet report that the remains of a 24-year-old man from that community will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy after an early morning ATV crash on Thursday.

AST in Unalakleet were informed of the fatality at 5:30 am on Thursday that had occurred three miles north of the village. Troopers responded to the location and discovered the body of Kevin Bradley near the crash site down an embankment at Powers Creek.

The investigation at the scene determined that Bradley was a passenger on a four-wheeler driven by Ransom Bradley III when they crashed down the embankment that resulted in the death of K. Bradley. No helmets were worn by either rider.

R. Bradley was not at the scene when troopers arrived, and would later be found in an outbuilding in the village. He was taken to the community clinic for evaluation.

Troopers believe that alcohol was a factor in the incident. The investigation is continuing.





