Uncooperative Man Garners more Charges after New Year Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Jan 3, 2017.

A Wasilla man added charges of False Information and Resisting Arrest to his list of crimes when a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by troopers for equipment violations, the trooper dispatch reported on Monday.

Troopers pulled over a 1996 Toyota Corolla near mile 3 of the Knik Goose Bay Road, which is in the traffic safety corridor, at 11:20 pm on January 1st.

During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 29-year-old Jason A Hundley, refused to identify himself. As he was subject to a citation, Hundley was placed under arrest, at which time he resisted troopers.





When he was placed under arrest, he provided officers with a false name.

An investigation into the identity of Hundley, would find that he was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants. One, a $2,000 warrant, was for Failure to Appear for an Adjudication Hearing and Petition to Revoke Probation on the original charge of Assault IV, as well as a $104.98 warrant for Failure to Appear for arraignment for Removal of Merchandise.

Hundley was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there on the warrants and the new charges.





