Unified Command Implements Port William Dock Structure Cleanup

KODIAK, Alaska – Following an in-depth structural and environmental site assessment, the Unified Command implemented the cleanup of the dock structure at Port William, Thursday.
Personnel from Global Diving and Salvage, an Anchorage-based company, assisted in site assessments and is overseeing the clean-up of debris and spilled fuel around the collapsed area of the dock structure. In addition, Global is scheduled to contract a crane and barge to remove containers of approximately 3,000 gallons of diesel, gasoline and other oils from the portion of the dock that remains standing.
Since the initial incident, Alaska Chadux personnel have deployed 3,340 feet of floating boom around the dock structure and removed 239 bags of oily waste.
On-site personnel have performed daily assessments of the shore and water around the spill site. There have been no reports of oiled wildlife in the surrounding area, or of oil outside of the containment area.
“Safety to our personnel and the surrounding area is paramount,” said U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. James Binniker, federal on scene coordinator. “Now that we have a complete assessment of the structural and material hazards, we are better equipped to remove the debris from the collapsed structures in a manner that aligns with our stringent safety standards, and allows us to move forward in the cleanup of the surrounding area.”
Source: USCG
