Unruly Mat-Su DUI Driver Assaults Arresting Officer

Alaska Native News Apr 25, 2017.

Troopers on patrol reveal that they encountered an unruly driver in the Palmer area following a REDDI call-in on Monday evening.

Following a call reporting a dangerous driver south of Palmer at 5:51 pm, troopers observed a vehicle running a steady red light at the intersection of evergreen and the Glenn Highway, then speed off down Evergreen.

Troopers pursued the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, identified as 33-year-old Skye Stillwater of Wasilla. Determining that Stillwater was driving under the influence, and so ordered Stillwater out of her vehicle, at which time, she attempted to drive off. Unsuccessful at fleeing the scene, she began fighting with the trooper and continued to do so after she was informed that she was under arrest.

Stillwater was handcuffed, but, immediately after, “slipped” her cuffs and swung out and struck the arresting officer with the edge of the cuff, causing minor injuries.

She was transported to the Trooper post, once there, while refusing to submit to a chemical test, spit on another trooper and damaged department property.

As a result, Stillwater was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there on charges of DUI, Reckless Driving, Refusing to Submit to a Chemical Test, Harassment I, Criminal Mischief V, Assault IV on a Peace Officer, and Disorderly Conduct.

Her bail was set at $2,500.





