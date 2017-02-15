Upper Kalskag Man Arrested after Beating Woman with Shotgun Stock

Alaska Native News Feb 15, 2017.

An Upper Kalskag man was arrested on Assault i-DV and Assault II-DV charges after a serious incident in that community on Saturday, the trooper dispatch reports.

Troopers at the Aniak post in southwest Alaska received notification from the Upper Kalskag Clinic that they had a woman there that had suffered serious injuries that were “reported to be caused by an adult male relative,” troopers stated.

Aniak-based troopers traveled to Upper Kalskag to investigate the incident. The resulting investigation found that 48-year-old Wayne Holmberg Sr has assaulted the victim by “hitting her repeatedly with the stock of a shotgun until the handle broke.”

It was also found that the woman fled her attacker in her bare feet, in temperatures reported at -31 degrees, which resulted in further injuries.

Troopers immediately attempted to contact Holmberg, but were unable to locate him. The next day, Sunday, troopers, while executing a search warrant on the residence, located Holmberg and placed him under arrest on the two Assault charges.

Holberg was transported to Aniak, where he was remanded and arraigned on Monday. He was further transported to Bethel’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center. His bail was set at $100,000 and a Court-Approved Third-Party Custodian.





