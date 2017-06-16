US Navy: USS Fitzgerald Collides With Merchant Vessel Off Japan Coast
The USS Fitzgerald suffered extensive damage after colliding with a Philippine=flagged merchant ship Friday. Image-USNI
The destroyer USS Fitzgerald was involved in a collision with a merchant vessel early Saturday southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, the U.S. Navy said.
The collision between the destroyer and the Philippine-flagged merchant vessel ACX Crystal happened about 2:30 a.m. local time about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, according to the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, which operates in the Western Pacific and Indian Ocean.
The Navy said the extent of damage and personal injuries “is being determined.” It also said it has sought assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard.
This is a breaking story and will update.
National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.
Source: VOA