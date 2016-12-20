USARAK Soldier Killed in Auto Accident

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – A Fort Wainwright soldier died in a single vehicle accident in Fairbanks Friday, Dec. 16.
Pfc. Logan Scott Cote, 19, of Austin, Texas, was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in left the road and overturned on the Johansen Expressway between Danby Street and College Road, according to a Fairbanks Police Department report.
Cote joined the Army in July 2015 and attending training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Fort Lee, Virginia, before arriving at Fort Wainwright in December 2015. He was a paralegal specialist with the U.S. Army Alaska Aviation Task Force’s 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment.
“Every member of our team is vital to the success of USARAK Aviation Task Force and our Army. Pfc. Cote was an exceptional young man who meant a lot to our Arctic Attack family, his loss is felt by our soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Jaysen Yochim, commander of the 1-25th ARB. “I am deeply saddened and offer my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and soldier teammates of Pfc. Cote.”
The accident is under investigation by Fairbanks police.