USCG Locates Debris Field, EPIRB, but No Signs of Crew, Vessel off St George

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
The United States Coast Guard has reported that they have discovered a debris field in the waters northwest of St. George in the area where they received an EPIRB signal early on Saturday morning from the f/v Destination.
Although they discovered buoys, a life ring and the EPIRB, there have been no signs of the six crewmembers from the vessel.
A HC-130 Hercules responded to the area of the signal mid-morning on Saturday, followed by two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters early on Saturday afternoon. They along with searchers from St George continue to search for signs of life along the shoreline from the crew of the Seattle-based vessel.
The Coast Guard Cutter Morganthau, homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii, dispatched from Dutch Harbor, and arrived on the scene on Sunday morning to further take up the search.