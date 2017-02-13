USCG Locates Debris Field, EPIRB, but No Signs of Crew, Vessel off St George

Alaska Native News Feb 13, 2017.

The United States Coast Guard has reported that they have discovered a debris field in the waters northwest of St. George in the area where they received an EPIRB signal early on Saturday morning from the f/v Destination.

Although they discovered buoys, a life ring and the EPIRB, there have been no signs of the six crewmembers from the vessel.

A HC-130 Hercules responded to the area of the signal mid-morning on Saturday, followed by two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters early on Saturday afternoon. They along with searchers from St George continue to search for signs of life along the shoreline from the crew of the Seattle-based vessel.

The Coast Guard Cutter Morganthau, homeported in Honolulu, Hawaii, dispatched from Dutch Harbor, and arrived on the scene on Sunday morning to further take up the search.







