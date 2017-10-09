USCG Locates Missing Hunter near Kodiak, Tows Vessel to Ketchikan

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
KODIAK, Alaska – The Coast Guard responded to two separate search and rescue cases across Alaska Saturday.
A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located an overdue hunter on Raspberry Island, just north of Kodiak Island, at 1:15 p.m. Saturday. The Jayhawk crew safely hoisted the 41-year old hunter and transported him to Air Station Kodiak where he was in good health and did not need any medical services.
Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received notification from the Alaska State Troopers requesting assistance in locating the man who was reported to be hunting on Raspberry Island as part of a group. The 41-year-old man last communicated with his hunting party at 5 p.m. Friday intending to meet them near Selief Bay. After failing to return, the hunting party reported him overdue at about 7 p.m. Friday.
In the second search and rescue case, a Coast Guard Station Ketchikan 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew towed the 34-foot fishing vessel Nata Ella from the southwest side of Bold Island to Ketchikan, after the Nata Ella’s four crewmembers reported it had grounded and was taking on water. The 45-foot RB–M crew moored the Nata Ella in Refuge Cove at 10:22 a.m.
Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received notification at 6:45 a.m. Saturday from the Nata Ella crew stating they were taking on water. The Sector Juneau watchstanders directed the launch of an Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Station Ketchikan RB-M crew. Several good Samaritans were also in the area who responded to the call for assistance.
The Station Ketchikan crew provided the Nata Ella crew with a dewatering pump to alleviate the water coming on board. The Nata Ella crew reported no injuries and no pollution was sighted.
“The Coast Guard is thankful and appreciative for the help of good Samaritans when we send the call out for assistance in helping those in need,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsey Green, an operations specialist and Sector Anchorage watchstander. “We are also thankful we could assist another agency today in locating a missing person. It was a good day, as the Coast Guard saved five lives today and those individuals are able to return home to their loved ones.”