USDA Purchases Pollock for Domestic Food Aid

Jun 7, 2017.
Trident Seafoods logo

Trident Seafoods logo

The US Department of Agriculture has announced the purchase of nearly 4.5 million pounds of Pollock products, including some 1.5 million pounds of fish sticks, for use in child nutrition and related domestic food assistance programs.

The successful bidder in the $6.5 million solicitation offered on May 5 was Trident Seafoods Corp. in Seattle.

The 2.97 million pounds in bulk fish purchases were valued at $3,233,736, and the 1.5 million pounds of fish sticks garnered Trident $3,264,960.

Deliveries are to be made from September 1 through February 28, 2018, federal agriculture officials said.

The frozen bulk Pollock will be distributed to various entities in Gloucester, Mass.; Peabody, Mass.; Portsmouth, N.H.; Newport News, Va.; and Anacortes, Wash.

The Pollock fish sticks will go to distribution points in Arkansas, California, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, , Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Fishermen’s News Online grants permission to the Alaska Native News to post selected articles. Read More at: Fishermen’s News Online.

image22-04-2014 14.00.19




Related Articles:

The 326-foot Korean Trawler 501 OryongSearch Continues for Survivors of ‘501 Oryong’ in Bering Sea NOAA Fisheries scientist Robert Levine prepares the upward-facing sonar unit for deployment in Shelikof Straits in February of 2015. Image-NOAAFor Pollock Surveys in Alaska, Things Are Looking Up Two purse seiners take part in Togiak Herring fishery. Image-YouTube screengrabTogiak Herring Surprises Harvesters, Processors Steller Sealion. Image-NOAA FisheriesSea Lion Boards Fishing Boat, Bites Crewman