USS Hopper to Visit Homer Prior to Northern Edge

HOMER, Alaska – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70) is scheduled to make a port visit to Homer, Alaska, April 29 to May 2, prior to their participation in Exercise Northern Edge 2017.
While in port, the crew of Hopper will have opportunities to participate in community service projects, experience local cuisine, and sporting events, as well as explore Alaska’s culture and beauty while on local excursions.
Northern Edge is a biennial training exercise conducted in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, which includes the area within the Gulf of Alaska, as well as land and airspace within the state.
Northern Edge includes participation from several commands, including Alaskan Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Marine Corps Forces Pacific, U.S. Army Pacific, and others. The exercise is planned to involve approximately 200 aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base, along with Hopper, USS O’Kane (DDG 77), and USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200).
USS Decatur (DDG 73) was the last ship to visit Homer in June 2011, while O’Kane visited in June 2006 and USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) in July 2004. During Exercise Northern Edge 2015, approximately $13 million was brought into the state of Alaska due to the additional military personnel, support contracts, and port visit.
Hopper is a multi-mission surface combatant, capable of anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare missions. It can operate independently or in support of carrier and expeditionary strike groups. Hopper is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet constantly coordinates with U.S. 7th Fleet to plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote ongoing peace, security, and stability throughout the entire Pacific theater of operations.