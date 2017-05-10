USS O’Kane to Visit Juneau after Northern Edge

- Home
JUNEAU, Alaska – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) is scheduled to make a port visit to Juneau, May 13-18, following their participation in Exercise Northern Edge 2017.
While in port, the crew of O’Kane will have opportunities to participate in community service projects and sporting events, experience local cuisine and live music, as well as explore Alaska’s culture and beauty while on local excursions.
The five day port visit will offer the public an opportunity to meet and interact with their Sailors. It will also give the public a chance to gain a better understanding of how military personnel support the national defense of the United States and freedom of the seas.
The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Harbor Brass ensemble will also be in Juneau supporting multiple performances, May 12-13. The Quintet is scheduled to conduct music clinics with the Juneau Douglas High School Band and perform a Rush Hour Concert at Pivot Park on Friday, from 4:15 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., followed by performances at Marine Park from 11:00 a.m. to noon and Hangar Ballroom from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Harbor Brass performs a varied and diverse repertoire of musical selections including classical era works, traditional marches, jazz, Dixieland, popular songs, and even Broadway show tunes.
USS Juneau (LPD 10) was the last ship to visit Juneau in June 2008. During Exercise Northern Edge 2015, approximately $13 million was brought into the state of Alaska due to the additional military personnel, support contracts and port visit.
Northern Edge is a biennial training exercise conducted in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, which includes the area within the Gulf of Alaska, as well as land and airspace within the state.
Northern Edge includes participation from several commands, including Alaskan Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Marine Corps Forces Pacific, U.S. Army Pacific, and others. The exercise is planned to involve approximately 200 aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base, along with O’Kane, USS Hopper (DDG 70), and USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200).
O’Kane is a multi-mission surface combatant, capable of anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare missions. It can operate independently or in support of carrier and expeditionary strike groups. O’Kane is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet constantly coordinates with U.S. 7th Fleet to plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote ongoing peace, security, and stability throughout the entire Pacific theater of operations.