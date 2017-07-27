Utah Man Arrested for the Murder of His Wife on Southeast Alaska Princess Cruise

Alaska Native News Jul 27, 2017.

Utah man, 39-year-old Kenneth Ray Manzanares, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection of the death of his wife, Kristy Manzanares, Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced today.

According to the release by the Justice Department, the incident occurred while the “Emerald Princess was in U.S. territorial waters, subjecting the case to federal jurisdiction.”

The Santa Clara man was arrested after an investigation by FBI agents from Anchorage and Seattle, while the Princess Cruise vessel was docked in Juneau.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a witness saw K. Manzanares grab his wife and drag her towards the balcony before grabbing her by the ankles and dragging her back into their stateroom.

When ship security arrived at the room and entered, they found Kristy dead from a severe head wound. They then “restrained and secured” Manzanares. He was held until the vessel docked in Juneau. He was then turned over to authorities, where he was placed under arrest.

Manzanares is due to appear in Anchorage U.S. District Court today at 2 pm. He will appear in front of Magistrate Judge Kevin F. McCoy via video conference.