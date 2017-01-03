Utah Twin Saves Two-Year-Old Brother From Fallen Dresser

Alaska Native News Jan 3, 2017.

A video posted by two-year-old twin brothers, Brock and Bowdy’s mother, Kayli Shoff, shows a 115 pound dresser falling onto them pinning Brock completely underneath and catching Bowdy’s feet as the two boys climbed around on the bedroom furniture.

The Utah mother, who lives approximately 45 miles south of Salt Lake City, chose to post the video to raise awareness of the necessity of safely securing furniture.

In the video, the pajama clad duo were attempting to climb on the dresser, through open drawers, when their combined weight toppled the furniture.

After the tremendous topple, Brock would attempt to move the eight drawer dresser pinning his brother with little luck. The entire episode was captured on a bedroom monitor video.





The mother said that approximately seven minutes went by before she saw the dilemma in the boy’s bedroom captured on the video. Before she could get to the room and help the boys, Brock was finally able to move the dresser enough for his brother to wiggle out from underneath. The entire episode took place in just over 2 minutes.

No one in the house heard the dresser fall or cries from the pinned boy.

Fortunately, a thorough examination by the sibling’s pediatrician concluded with the boys getting a clean bill of health.

It could have turned out much more serious, however. Falling furniture is the leading cause of child death, with approximately one child dying every two weeks.

The dresser, manufactured by Ikea, was not one of the 29 million dressers recalled by the furniture maker for safety concerns.








