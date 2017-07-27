Utah Woman Dies Suspiciously aboard Cruise Liner Emerald Princess

Alaska Native News Jul 27, 2017.

Anchorage and Seattle-based FBI investigators responded to Juneau on Wednesday to open an investigation in a suspicious death that occurred aboard the Princess Cruise Line vessel, the Emerald Princess, the FBI revealed.

According to the FBI spokesperson, Staci Feger-Pellessier, a Utah woman died following a domestic dispute aboard the cruise ship on Tuesday night.

The cruise liner, which is on a seven-day round trip cruise that originated in Seattle, pulled in to Juneau on Wednesday morning.

According to the cruise line, “Since the incident, our fleet security team has been coordinating with the FBI and other local authorities.”

Passengers were asked to stay aboard the vessel when it docked at Juneau while the investigation into the death of the 39-year-old woman, Kristy Manzanares, took place. The Emerald Princess carries 3,400 passengers as well as 1,100 crew. After eight hours stuck on board while the investigation progressed, passengers were finally allowed to disembark.

The name of the suspect has not been disclosed.