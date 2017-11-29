Vance Fate Putman Appointed to Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission
Governor Walker has appointed Vance Putman to the Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission. Image-State of Alaska
ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker today announced the appointment of V. Fate Putman to the Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission (CFEC). Mr. Putman will fill the seat on December 1, when Benjamin Brown steps down. Mr. Putman will serve the remainder of the term until March 3, 2019.
“Fate’s stable leadership, conscientious nature, and reasonable voice will be an asset to the commission,” Governor Walker said. “I am confident he will be a great addition to the CFEC team, which has worked hard to support the economic health of Alaska’s commercial fisheries.”
Mr. Putman has worked as a commercial fishing deckhand, commercial fish buyer, and currently as a setnet fisherman in the Kasilof Personal Use Fishery.
Mr. Putman holds a juris doctorate from California Western School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Western Washington University. Mr. Putman also served on the Anchorage Planning and Zoning Commission and as President of the Juneau Community Charter School. He currently lives in Juneau, Alaska and works in private practice.