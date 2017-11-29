Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Vance Fate Putman Appointed to Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission

Nov 29, 2017.
Governor Walker has appointed Vance Putman to the Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission. Image-State of Alaska

Governor Walker has appointed Vance Putman to the Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission. Image-State of Alaska

ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker today announced the appointment of V. Fate Putman to the Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission (CFEC). Mr. Putman will fill the seat on December 1, when Benjamin Brown steps down. Mr. Putman will serve the remainder of the term until March 3, 2019.

“Fate’s stable leadership, conscientious nature, and reasonable voice will be an asset to the commission,” Governor Walker said. “I am confident he will be a great addition to the CFEC team, which has worked hard to support the economic health of Alaska’s commercial fisheries.”

Mr. Putman has worked as a commercial fishing deckhand, commercial fish buyer, and currently as a setnet fisherman in the Kasilof Personal Use Fishery.

Mr. Putman holds a juris doctorate from California Western School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Western Washington University. Mr. Putman also served on the Anchorage Planning and Zoning Commission and as President of the Juneau Community Charter School. He currently lives in Juneau, Alaska and works in private practice.




Related Articles:

Purse Seiner. Image-ADF&GGovernor Pauses AO 279 Implementation to Avoid Fisheries Disruption Robert Mumford was appointed to the Board of Fish it was announced on Wednesday. Image-YouTube screenshotGovernor Walker Appoints Board of Fish Member Alaska Criminal Justice Commission Applauded Pink Salmon. Image-State of AlaskaFederal Government Declares Fishery Disaster for Low Pink Salmon Harvest in Gulf of Alaska