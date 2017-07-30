Vandalism: Troopers Investigate Shot-Out Transformer, USPS Offers Reward for Blown-Up Mailboxes

On Friday, AST responded to a report of a shot-out transformer that occurred the day before on Eberhardt Road in Fairbanks.

According to the Golden Valley Electric Association, the cost of replacement of the transformer is in the neighborhood of $2,500.

On Friday, in the wake of the vandalism, the troopers echoed the statement by the U.S. Postal Service asking for information on the vandalism that has taken place on Chena Hot Springs Road earlier in the week.

Anyone with information on the destroyed transformer is asked to please contact the Troopers at 451-5100.

A reward of $5,000 has been offered by USPS for information that leads to the conviction on the person or persons responsible for the destruction of three locking mailboxes on that road. USPS says that some type of pyrotechnics was used to vandalize the boxes.

USPS says the vandalism took place between Saturday and Monday.

The Postal Service cautions that one should not take action to apprehend any suspects, but instead U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (select Option 2)

All information will be kept strictly confidential.







