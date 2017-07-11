Vehicle in Wasilla Crashes and Burns following Car Chase

Alaska Native News Jul 11, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers apprehended their suspect in a late evening car chase, followed by a foot chase in Wasilla on Monday, troopers revealed.

It was at about a quarter til 10 that troopers observed a Jeep Cherokee displaying plates registered to another vehicle. As a result, troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Jeep.

Instead of yielding to the officers, the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Joseph Marquis, sped away at high speed in the Cottenwood Loop subdivision, driving down the wrong lane and running stop signs.

The chase went on for several miles, until, the suspect vehicle turned onto a dead end road. When the Jeep encountered the dead end, rather than stopping, launched off of the end of the road, 80-feet down a steep embankment.

When the Jeep crashed at the bottom of the embankment, it burst into flames as the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Troopers would later locate Marquis and place him under arrest. He was transported to Palmer, where he was remanded on charges of Eluding I and Misuse of Plates. His bail was set at $5,000.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.





