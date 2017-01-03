Vehicle Thief Takes Troopers on Palmer Chase

Alaska Native News Jan 3, 2017.

On New Years afternoon, troopers attempted to pull over a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup in Palmer on an equipment violation, but instead of stopping, the vehicle took troopers on a chase.

When attempting the traffic stop at 2:24 pm, the vehicle “failed to yield as he recklessly eluded Alaska State Troopers,” the trooper dispatch reports.

The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Trevor Bernard, eventually came to a stop and he was arrested for Eluding I.

As the investigation into the incident continued, it would be found that the vehicle that Bernard was driving was reported stolen out of Anchorage. It was also found that the plates on the vehicle, did not match the numbers on the vehicle’s registration.

Bernard was remanded to Mat-Su Pretrial on charges of Eluding I, Vehicle Theft I, and Misuse of Vehicle Registration.





