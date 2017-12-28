Vehicle Thief Tasered During North Anchorage Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Dec 28, 2017.

A car thief suspect, identified as 35-year-old Chase Walters is facing several charges after an incident that occurred early Wednesday morning in north Anchorage.

Anchorage police on patrol on Taku Drive near Stewart Street spotted a vehicle with a license plate known to be stolen at 4:30 am on Wednesday and called in to verify. Once verified, the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Instead of stopping for the officer, Walters placed the vehicle in reverse and attempted to conduct a 180-degree turn, but ran into a snow bank. While the suspect vehicle was stopped, the officer blocked the vehicle in and issued commands to exit the vehicle. Walters ignored the orders and attempted to unsuccessfully ram himself out of the officer’s blockade.

The officer continued to command Walters to get out of the stolen vehicle, Walters continued to ignore them. Another officer opened the rear passenger door of the vehicle as Walters continued to try and drive away. The officer deployed his taser bringing Walters to a stop.





After taking Walters to the hospital to be checked out, he was released from the hospital and transported to the Anchorage Correctional Center and remanded there on multiple charges that included Vehicle Theft I and Failure to Stop at the Direction of an Officer.