Veterans History Project- Alaska Style
The Veterans History Project (www.loc.gov/vets) is a national campaign through the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress designed to honor America’s veterans by getting interested citizens the tools and resources needed to create oral histories of veteran’s stories.
Veterans who have either served in an overseas war or directly supported a war on the home front qualify for an interview. Interviews range from 30 to 90 minutes and include original wartime photographs and manuscripts.
The original recording is submitted to the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress and copies are made for local sites like the Alaska Veterans Museum and the veteran’s family.
This work is largely motivated by bringing youth who want to serve together with elders who have served and create a powerful intergenerational experience.
Representatives from the Library of Congress and National Museum of the American Indian at the Smithsonian will be hosting an oral history training in
Anchorage on Friday, October 20th, 2017 from 9:30am to 12 noon.
The training is free.
You can participate:
- Attend training
- Share your war story
- Volunteer to do interviews or run cameras & technology
Contact Project Organizers to reserve your seat:
Brad Schmitz
bschmitz@citci.org
(907) 310-5939, (907) 793-3133
Kaleigh Wotring
editor@echoak.com
(907) 727-8986