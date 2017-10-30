Victim in Saturday Muldoon Hit and Run Identified, APD Still Seeks Driver

Alaska Native News Oct 30, 2017.

Although the victim who died as a result of a hit-and-run on Muldoon and Fifth Avenue has been identified, Anchorage police have yet to locate the vehicle responsible for his death.

APD began receiving calls reporting a hit and run at that location at 8:40 pm on Saturday evening. When investigators arrived, they found 49-year-old Brian Dan Ballot deceased at the scene.

Police report that Ballot was not at the intersection when struck.

Witnesses that observed the hit-and-run described the vehicle as “a small light in color SUV with bicycle spoked rims,” APD reported on Nixle.

If anyone has any information about this incident please call APD at (907) 786-8900 or to stay anonymous (907) 561-STOP.





