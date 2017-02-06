Victim of Parks Highway Pedestrian vs Vehicle Incident Identified

Alaska Native News Feb 6, 2017.

The investigation into the Parks Highway vehicle vs pedestrian incident on Friday is continuing, but, no charges have been filed in the case, troopers report.

Alaska State Troopers in Wasilla were alerted to a vehicle hitting a pedestrian at approximately mile 49 of the Parks Highway at 8:53 pm on Friday evening.

According to the report, a pedestrian, who, after notification of next of kin, was identified as 55-year-old Wasilla resident, Joseph Linkiewicz, was struck by a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee as he was attempting to cross the highway. The area he was trying to cross at has no crosswalk and lacked roadway lighting.

Linkiewicz was rushed to a local hospital, but was pronounced deceased on arrival.

No other persons were injured in the incident. All occupants of the vehicle reported wearing seat belts.





