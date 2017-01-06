Walker Applauds Efforts by Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan to Open ANWR

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
ANCHORAGE – Governor Bill Walker applauded Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan Thursday for introducing legislation to allow limited oil and gas development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). Titled the Alaska Oil and Gas Production Act, the bill would allow for the development of no more than 2,000 surface acres in the 1002 Area of ANWR.
“I applaud Senator Murkowski and Senator Sullivan for their bold move today. The state will do everything it can to provide the infrastructure needed to responsibly access the 1002 section of ANWR,” said Governor Walker. “Alaska has developed the seismic technology needed to focus on the most resource-rich portion of the area, allowing us to limit the footprint of activity in the region. With an oil pipeline that is three-quarters empty and an over $3 billion budget deficit, drilling in the 1002 would fill TAPS and bring much needed revenue to our state coffers.”
With an estimated 10.4 billion barrels of oil, the area is the largest onshore oil prospect in North America.
Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack echoed the Governor’s enthusiasm for the legislation.
“Alaska has an outstanding history of safe development and working with stakeholders. We are committed to working closely with the North Slope Borough, Kaktovik, and Arctic Slope Regional Corporation to maintain the highest global standards while benefiting Alaska’s economy,” said Commissioner Mack. “A vast majority of Alaskans support development in the 1002 section of ANWR.”
Source: State of Alaska