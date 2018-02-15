Walker/Mallott Report Record-Breaking Half a Million Raised by First APOC Deadline
|
Governor Walker and Lt. Governor Mallott filed for re-election in 2018 election. Image-Walker Mallott for Alaska Campaign
The Walker Mallott reelection campaigns collectively raised more than $530,000 by the first APOC reporting deadline, with combined cash on hand of over $440,000. These numbers reflect the highest total fundraising AND highest cash on hand of any pairing of candidates for Alaska Governor and Lieutenant Governor by this point in the election cycle. [Based on analysis of the last two decades of gubernatorial APOC reports, click here for more information.] The total fundraising number reflects $100,000 in carry-over funds raised after the 2014 election plus $430,000 raised in 2017 and the first month of 2018.
Nearly 2,200 contributions were recorded from 54 different Alaskan communities. Altogether, more than half of the contributions came from individuals who donated less than $100. Donations came from Republicans, Democrats and non-partisan, unaffiliated voters, many of whom were among the hundreds who stepped up to co-host fundraisers around the state.
Walker stated: “I am humbled and grateful for the record-breaking showing of statewide support. While there are many max contributions, I am especially moved by some of the smaller contributions. The $1 donation and a kind note from an Alaska Native elder in Juneau; $10 from a Kenai retiree and from a UAF student; $11 from an Anchorage bus driver; $25 from one who is unemployed, from a substitute teacher and from a Dillingham retiree — are just a few examples. These are the folks most impacted by the fiscal crisis so I see their donations as an acknowledgment that they know how hard we are working to stabilize and grow Alaska. Their donations are investments in Alaska’s future.”
Mallott said of the APOC filing: “I am honored to once again be a part of a campaign that is powered by everyday Alaskans – and certainly that’s how Bill and I see ourselves. While the journey has been anything but ordinary, I am humbled to see our independent path supported by so many people who believe in the take-action course we’ve charted to secure fiscal stability, responsibly develop our resources, tackle pressing issues like the opioid crisis and climate change and create opportunities that advance the health and well-being of all Alaskans.”