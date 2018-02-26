Washington State Man’s Fishing Privileges Revoked

Alaska Native News Feb 26, 2018.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers report that a Washington man charged with False Statements when he filed for fishing licenses during an investigation that concluded earlier this month pleaded guilty to five counts in Wrangell court last week.

Stephen Nesbitt, age 49, of Washington state was found to have obtained two subsistence Salmon permits and subsequently charged with five counts of False Statement on a License by Alaska Wildlife Troopers, and a court date was set for February 21st in the district court in Wrangell.

In court in Wrangell last Wednesday, Nesbitt pleaded no contest to all five charges and was fined $1,000 with $500 suspended and was ordered to pay $2,630 restitution to the state for “lost revenue for the license costs, the lost revenue from Federal matching funds,” AST reported.

Nesbitt was also sentenced to a years probation and his fishing privileges in the state were revoked for two years with one year suspended.





