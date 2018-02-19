Wasilla, Butte and Kodiak Men Arrested in Mail,Vehicle Theft Incident

Alaska Native News Feb 19, 2018.

Alaska State troopers arrested three suspects in the Fairbanks area following a 3:43 AM call in from an alert citizen of suspicious men rifling mailboxes in the Loftus Road area, the trooper dispatch revealed on Monday.

After troopers responded to the area, they found that multiple vehicles and mailboxes had been broken into early this morning. They contacted three subjects and identified them as 30-year-old Wasilla resident Qalgilan Miller, 19-year-old Butte resident Devin Simeonoff, and 22-year-old Kodiak resident Brandon McCormick.

During the investigation, troopers recovered a stolen vehicle, drugs, and evidence of multiple crimes throughout the neighborhood. As a result, all three were arrested and remanded on charges of theft, misconduct involving controlled substance, and trespassing.





As the trooper investigation into the incident continues, they are asking residents in the area that discovered damage to property or items missing from their vehicles, to contact Alaska State troopers at 907-451-5100.