Wasilla Car Thief Takes Troopers on Short Chase, Apprehended by K9 ‘Blazer’

Alaska Native News Mar 21, 2017.

A driver of a vehicle reported stolen out of Anchorage took troopers on a short high-speed chase before abandoning the vehicle on Monday night, troopers reported via the trooper dispatch.

According to the report, troopers made a positive ID of a stolen vehicle at the intersection of the Parks Highway and the Palmer-Wasilla Highway at 8:51 pm and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

But, rather than stop, the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Kyle Breen, took the officers on a short chase through the Home Depot parking lot instead. He drove through a field adjacent to the store and then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into the woods.

Troopers deployed AST “Blazer,” and after a short pursuit, Breen was taken down and placed under arrest.

According to the report, Breen was injured in the take-down and so, was transported to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. After he was cleared by medical staff, Breen was further transported to Palmer, where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and charged with Vehicle Theft I and Eluding I.

It was also found that Breen was the subject of several warrants totaling $10,500 for Assault III, False Info, Resisting Arrest, Removal of Merchandise, and Probation Violation.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was contacted and they retrieved their property.





