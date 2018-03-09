Wasilla Car Thieves Ram Pursuing Vehicle

Alaska Native News Mar 9, 2018.

At just before 1 AM on Friday morning, Palmer troopers received a call from a complainant that they were witnessing a vehicle theft taking place at the Harvest Motor car lot at 6900 Lea Street in Wasilla.

The vehicle being purloined was described as a black, 2005 2500 HD Chevy Duramax. Before a patrol car could arrive on the scene, the caller reported that they were in a white, Chevy crew cab truck and were following the vehicle through the subdivision to Shennum and the Palmer-Wasilla Highway several miles from the initial theft scene.

But, the suspects in the stolen vehicle realized that they were being followed, and in an effort to escape their tail, put the vehicle in reverse and rammed the caller’s vehicle, disabling it. Following the intentional collision, the suspects turned east on the East Palmer-Wasilla Highway and sped away towards Palmer. No injuries were reported.

AST is continuing their investigation into the incident.





