Wasilla Collision Burns One Vehicle, Critically Injures Other Driver

Alaska Native News Jan 6, 2017.

On Wednesday morning, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred between a Ford F650 MTR tow truck and a 2012 Ford F150 on the Palmer-Wasilla Highway in front of Diversified Tire, in which one vehicle was reported to be on fire, the trooper dispatch reported on Thursday.

Troopers and medics responded to the scene at 6:52 am immediately following the call to find that the tow truck, driven by 27-year-old Virgil Rodgers, on fire from the collision, and the driver of the other vehicle entrapped in her vehicle.

Betty Hine, age 65, of Wasilla, was extricated from her vehicle and rushed to the Mat-Su Regional medical Center with critical injuries. Rodgers reported no injuries.

The investigation at the scene discovered that the driver of the tow truck was traveling on the highway when his tire came into contact with the snow-covered shoulder of the road, causing “him to lose control, cross the centerline, and strike a 2012 Ford F150 nearly head on,” troopers reported.

The highway was closed down for less than an hour as the crash scene was investigated.

Because of the seriousness of Hines’s injuries, her next of kin were notified of the collision and her condition.





