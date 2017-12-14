Wasilla DUI Driver Involved in Fatal Palmer-Wasilla Highway Collision

Alaska Native News Dec 14, 2017.

A Wasilla man was arrested on DUI charges after a fatal two-car collision near the intersection of the Palmer-Wasilla Highway and Skip Circle in Wasilla on Wednesday night, troopers reported.

Troopers responded to the motor vehicle collision at that location at 7:23 PM on Wednesday. When they arrived and opened their investigation, they found that “William Brucher, age 35, of Wasilla, was driving west on the Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. in his 1998 Ford Expedition when his vehicle entered the oncoming lane and collided head on with a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban.”

As a result of the collision, a passenger in the Suburban, 42-year-old Brandy Reed, was trapped in the vehicle.

Reed was extricated by EMS who also had responded to the scene. She was rushed to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, and was pronounced deceased.





All the other passengers in the suburban were treated for minor injuries and later released from the hospital.

Brucher was charged with DUI in the continuing investigation.

Reed’s next of kin were notified of the incident.