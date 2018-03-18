Wasilla Man Arrested after Impersonating an Officer with Shots Fired

Alaska Native News Mar 18, 2018.

A Wasilla man was arrested on multiple charges that included assault, weapons misconduct, burglary, impersonating a public servant, coercion, and theft after a call in at 6:51 AM on Friday, Alaska State Troopers report.

AST received the 1st call-in early morning Friday reported that a man, later identified as 47-year-old Ronald Edward Bean, of Wasilla, had begun tailgating him and flashing his headlights on Vine Road near the Parks Highway in Wasilla. The victim reported that when he stopped at the red light “Bean got out of his vehicle, told him he was an undercover cop; he was under arrest, to produce his identification and attempted to deploy mace on him,” AST reported.

The victim reported that he was able to safely get away from the spurious traffic stop.

Then, minutes later at 7:15 AM, a resident on Pepper Street in Houston called and troopers to report shots fired at a neighbor’s residence. He also reported that the suspect, Bean, had pointed a firearm at him.





Bean, hearing the responders sirens, attempted to make his getaway but got his pickup stuck in the ditch. Immediately after getting stuck, Bean entered one of the residences, held the occupants in the building and stole clothing.

Troopers set up a perimeter around the residence and were able to get all the victims out safely through windows and the front door. Bean complied troopers orders to exit the building and was immediately placed under arrest.

Troopers identified victims in the case, and would find that a male victim had come outside during the commotion and “Bean gave him loud verbal commands he was AST, to get on the ground, shot 5 to 6 times recklessly in the neighborhood and pointed the handgun at the back of his neck placing him in fear he was going to die.” Troopers spoke with another of the victims and found that she had come out of the residence and Bean pointed his firearm at her, but she was able to successfully retreat back into her home.

Bean was charged with Assault III x2, MIW II x4, Burglary I, Impersonating a Public Servant I x2, Coercion x2, and Theft IV.

He was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.

Vinelink shows him currently held at the facility.