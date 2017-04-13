Wasilla Man Arrested after Threatening to Kill Family/Car Chase

Alaska Native News Apr 13, 2017.

A Wasilla man is being held without bail following a threat to his family and a car chase late Wednesday night.

At 10:15 pm on Wednesday night, troopers responded to a Wasilla residence on Kipling Drive after receiving a report that Wasilla man, 29-year-old Qaigilan J. Miller, had threatened to kill his family. But, when troopers arrived at the residence, they discovered that Miller had fled the scene in a vehicle prior to their arrival.

AST would locate Miller a short time later in a nearby sub-division in a blue 2017 Chevy Traverse. But, rather than give up, Miller took troopers on a chase. That chase was short-lived, however, and Miller was taken into custody without further incident on Engrstrom Road near Heart Lake Loop.

It was discovered that Miller was operating his vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and so, was booked on DUI-Drugs, as well as DV Assault IV, and Eluding II.

He was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.





