Wasilla Man Arrested in Traffic Stop for Multiple Warrants

Alaska Native News Jan 23, 2017.

A Saturday traffic stop by troopers in Wasilla netted a Wasilla man with a series of arrest warrants on a myriad of charges, it was reported by Wasilla-based troopers.

At 1:17 am on Saturday morning, troopers pulled over a vehicle and contacted a man later identified as Jeremy Kosbruk. Kosbruk initially gave troopers false information as to his identity, but troopers were soon able to identify the driver as Kosbruk.

After an additional investigation, they would find that Kosbruk was the subject of three warrants. “The first was a no bail parole warrant stemming from original charges of Robbery II, Burglary I, Assault III x 2, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III, Vehicle Theft I, Sexual Assault of Minor II and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV,” troopers reported.

In addition to that warrant, there was a second warrant in the amount of $5,000 for failure to comply with his conditions of probation in a Sexual Assault of a Minor II conviction.

The third warrant, also in the amount of $5,000 was issued for failure to comply with conditions of probation for convictions of Robbery II, Burglary I, Assault III x2, and Misconduct Involving a Weapon III.

