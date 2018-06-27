Wasilla Man Arrested on Five Warrants for Fifteen Felony and Misdemeanor Charges Tuesday Night

Alaska Native News Jun 27, 2018.

A Wasilla man is sitting in jail awaiting arraignment on five felony and misdemeanor warrants after he was arrested on Tuesday night, troopers report.

35-year-old Edwin Stoltenberg was spotted at an apartment complex on Daron Drive by an off-duty trooper just before 9 pm on Tuesday night and knew him to be the subject of several active arrest warrants.

Stoltenberg was taken into custody on felony arrest warrants that included charges of “Violating Conditions of Release and Obstruction of a Court Order x2, on original charges of MICS III x2, MICS IV, Theft I, Vehicle Theft I, VCOR-Felony, Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer, Tamper with Physical Evidence, False Info and Reckless Driving,” AST reported. Further, Stoltenberg had misdemeanor warrants that included charges of Failure to Appear for sentencing on an original charge of False Report; and Failure to Appear on an original charge of Theft IV.

