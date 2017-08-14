Wasilla Man Arrested on Twin DUIs at Same Accident Scene

Alaska Native News Aug 14, 2017.

A Wasilla man was arrested for dual DUIs after a Sunday evening report of a vehicle in the ditch at 7:24 pm, the trooper dispatch revealed.

Troopers say that they received a call of a vehicle in the ditch and responded to the scene. When they arrived, they contacted 40-year-old Wasilla resident Thomas Favor. He was driving a second vehicle when troopers arrived. He was found to be impaired at the time of contact.

Witnesses at the location reported that Favor was the man driving the vehicle that was in the ditch.

As a result, Favor was placed under arrest for two DUIs after the initial investigation.

After his arrest, Favor refused a chemical breath test and so, was charged with that offense as well.





