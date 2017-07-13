Wasilla Man Attempts to Elude Troopers Who were Pursuing for Eluding Warrant

Alaska Native News Jul 13, 2017.

AST, during a traffic stop, nabbed a Wasilla man who was wanted on Eluding charges, as he attempted to duplicate earlier behavior.

Troopers, on patrol at 10:25 pm, on Wednesday night, saw the driver of a 2001 Audi sedan, identified as 36-year-old William Ratcliff, near the intersection of Church and Seldon Roads.

Ratcliff, who had a warrant issued against him from a prior case of Eluding I and Reckless Endangerment, attempted to elude once again, as troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop.

As he worked to get away from troopers, Ratcliff refused to stop and sped away. After a pursuit through Wasilla, troopers would catch up to Ratcliff, when he approached the Parks Highway and the Palmer-Wasilla Highway. It was at the intersection, Ratcliff “collided with two stopped vehicles as he attempted to drive between them.”

After the collision, Ratcliff exited his vehicle and fled on foot. Troopers took up the chase and would quickly overtake and arrest Ratcliff as he sought to get away.

Ratcliff was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on a no bail parole warrant.

Troopers are continuing their investigation of the incident.