Wasilla Man Charged with Hit and Run and Felony DUI

Alaska Native News Jul 6, 2017.

AST say that the victim of a hit-and-run followed the vehicle that hit him and then left the scene of the accident without stopping, reported the location of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday evening.

Troopers and Wildlife troopers responded to Fairview Loop Road where the victim reported the vehicle to be after the hit-and-run and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, a 2002 Ford F-350 construction truck, towing a trailer, which was leaking fluid and had suffered “heavy front-end damage.”

When troopers contacted the driver, their investigation revealed that the driver, 26-year-old Matheau Thomas Osgood, was driving under the influence and “had left the scene of an accident without providing his name or insurance information.”

Osgood was transported by AWT following his arrest and a breath alcohol test was administered revealing that his BAC was .232. It was also found that Osgood had been convicted of two prior DUI convictions in 2013, making this DUI his third within ten years. He was charged with felony DUI.

Osgood was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer, and remanded there with his bail set at $1,000 appearance bond, $5,000 performance bond and a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian on charges of Felony DUI and Hit and Run.





