Wasilla Man Convicted of Attempting to Sexually Molest Eight-Year-Old

Alaska Native News Feb 14, 2018.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder made an announcement revealing that a federal jury in Anchorage, after a six-day trial, convicted Wasilla man, Justin Raymond Nekeferoff, age 33, on charges of attempted enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography.

The case had its beginnings in 2015, when a witness came forward to law enforcement with information about Nekeferoff. The witness told investigators that Nekeferoff told them that he had “expressed desire to have sex with children and had previously had molested children that included a five-year-old and a 15-year-old. That witnessed also presented text messages from Nekeferoff saying he liked to look at “lil girls in the stores,” and expressed his desire to perform sex acts with a “young girl” between the ages of “4-8.”

An operation was set up by the FBI in order to net Nekeferoff at a Wasilla hotel. He went to the hotel with icing and other sex items to meet with a “mother” and eight-year-old child with the expectation of having sex with the child. But, the “mother” was an FBI agent and the child was non-existent.

Nekeferoff was arrested after his arrival. At the time of his arrest, Nekeferoff was found to have an SD card with child porn on it. During his arrest, Nekeferoff admitted that he had gone to the hotel to have sex with the fictional mother and daughter.

He also admitted to previous molestations of children and said he thought about sex with children all the time.

Nekeferoff is scheduled to be sentenced on May 9th in Anchorage. At sentencing, he faces 10 years to life for the Attempted Enticement charge and up to 10 years for the child pornography conviction. Following his release, Nekeferoff will have supervised release for five years to life.





