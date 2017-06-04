Wasilla Man Dies in Construction Accident

Alaska Native News Jun 4, 2017.

Troopers and EMS rushed to the scene after a report went in of an unresponsive man on the ground at a residence on Wasilla-Fishhook Road on Friday.

When troopers and EMS arrived at the scene, they found 42-year-old Vyacheslav Palko dead from injuries. The investigation found that Palko died as the result of injuries sustained while doing construction at that location.

Along with troopers and Emergency Personnel, the State Medical Examiner responded to the scene. Authorities do not suspect any foul play in the incident and Palko’s next of kin were notified of Palko’s death.

Troopers say that the investigation in still on-going.





