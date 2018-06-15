Wasilla Man Eludes Troopers who Pursued Him on Several Charges

Alaska Native News Jun 15, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers revealed that they are seeking an arrest warrant from Palmer court for a Wasilla man who forced his way into a valley home and assaulted the occupants on Wednesday night.

According to the report on the trooper dispatch, 38-year-old Jeremiah Hoover of Wasilla forced his way into a home on East Knik Goose Bay Road in Wasilla, assaulted two people in the house and then destroyed property.

As troopers were arriving at the location, they observed Hoover driving away from the residence and attempted a traffic stop which Hoover ignored. Hoover “fled at a high rate of speed,” troopers stated.

But, the pursuit was terminated a short time later for public safety reasons because of Hoover’s reckless driving as he made his getaway.

Troopers say that a warrant on charges of Assault IV (DV), Assault IV, Criminal Mischief III x2, Burglary I, Eluding I, Reckless Driving, and Escape II have been filed with the court.