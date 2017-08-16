Wasilla Man Loses Reception…and Dish

Alaska Native News Aug 16, 2017.

A man was victimized on Monday as he sat watching TV, it was reported by troopers on the trooper dispatch. As the man was watching a show, he lost reception and so proceeded to investigate his issue.

When the man went outside to find out what the problem was with his signal, he discovered that he had lost more than reception, he had been a victim of theft. While he was inside watching TV, thieves had absconded with his satellite dish.

Before calling in the theft, he followed tracks from his house to Seldon Road.

The trooper investigation at that location would reveal that three thieves drove up near the residence, exited their vehicle and walked into the woods onto the property.

Troopers did not describe the thieves or the vehicle in the report. They say the investigation is ongoing.





