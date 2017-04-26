Wasilla Man Sentenced for Extortion, Online Threats

Alaska Native News Apr 26, 2017.

In a Wednesday press release, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed that a Wasilla man was sentenced for Extortion and Online Threats as a result of an investigation by the FBI’s Safe Streets/Crimes Against

Children/Human Trafficking Task Force, state and local authorities.

U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason handed down a sentence of two years in prison followed by one year of supervised release to 33-year-old Michael Thomas McTigue, who was found guilty of extorting women he met on online dating sites.

Court documents state that McTigue used the online sites Meetme and Kik Messenger to meet women online and form online relationships with them. In the course of his interactions with these women, McTigue received “sexually explicit” photos on several occasions.

Prosecutors say that on at least one occasion, McTigue coaxed a woman to send “sexually explicit” photos to him. He then threatened the woman, telling her that he would post these photos online unless she agreed to become a prostitute for him and send him a portion of the monies she gained from the enterprise. As a part of his scheme, McTigue posted prostitution ads online with his victim as the subject.

The woman complied in response to the threat and sent McTigue $1,000. As the investigation progressed, the FBI would contact an additional two women that responded to McTigue’s threats and sent him money. Three more women would be located that had had prostitution ads placed concerning them by McTigue.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Reardon prosecuted the case that convicted McTigue.





