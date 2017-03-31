Wasilla Man Sentenced for Felon in Possession of Weapon

Alaska Native News Mar 31, 2017.

On Thursday, it was announced that Wasilla man, 41-year-old Brandon Paul Schatz, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Justice Department.

Schatz, who was on felony probation for a conviction of Assault III, was convicted of the charge of being a felon in possession, after he, on May 23rd of last year, brought a “loaded Glock Model 42 semi-automatic pistol to his work at a gravel pit in Wasilla.”

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason said that due to his past conviction history for assault, weapons offenses, and driving under the influence, he should not be in possession of any firearms. Following her comments, Gleason sentenced Schatz to 21 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.





