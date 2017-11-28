Wasilla Man with Broken Nose Jailed after Disturbance Call

Alaska Native News Nov 28, 2017.

Alaska State troopers say that they conducted an investigation after responding to the scene near Marble Way, in Wasilla on Monday evening, which resulted in the arrest of one after he was released from the hospital.

The investigation conducted at that location at just before eight on Monday evening, revealed that Scott Blake, age 36, of Wasilla, caused approximately $500-$1000 worth of damage to his family’s residence while intoxicated.

After this initial incident, Lake, went to his neighbor’s yard, and took a swing at the neighbor. As a result, an altercation ensued, and Blake’s nose was broken before he was subdued by the neighbor.

Medics responded and transported Blake to the hospital where he was treated for his nose injury. Following his release, Blake was arrested on charges of Criminal Mischief IV DV, Assault IV Fear and Disorderly Conduct, troopers reported.

Blake was transported to Palmer, where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.





