Wasilla Stolen Car Chases Net Suspect Five Felony, Four Misdemeanor Charges

Troopers reported on Sunday that they apprehended a Wasilla man after a protracted chase on Thursday night.
AST received a welfare check on two individuals in a vehicle on Thursday and officers responded to Manchen Road to do so, troopers reported.
While they were making initial contact, one of the occupants, later identified as James Arthur Hay, age 33, jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot. In short time, Hay stole a vehicle and a car chase ensued. Hay took troopers on a 20-mile run before deteriorating road conditions caused troopers to break off pursuit.
Additional troopers converged and soon Hay was re-engaged. Hay responded by abandoning the initial stolen vehicle and stole a second vehicle. As a trooper attempted to frustrate Hay’s getaway, Hay rammed the trooper vehicle and proceeded to take AST on another 10-mile chase.
But, road conditions again caused troopers to give up the chase.
Although troopers did not provide details as to how they recontacted Hay, they report that a short time later Joint Task Force members and troopers apprehended Hay without incident.
He was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial in Palmer and remanded there on five felonies and four misdemeanor charges that included:
Hay was also charged with probation violations.
Vinelink shows Hay is currently in custody at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility